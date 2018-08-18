Most crowns dock at KPA as Kecoso games begin

George Manang’oi overcame stiff competition to grab a gold medal in the men’s 1,500m as the 39th edition of Kenya Communications Sports Organisations (Kecoso) games that started at Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega on Friday.

Manang’oi, representing Kenya Ports Authority, had to fight hard to beat fierce competition from colleagues Vincent Keter (second in 4:02.7) and Geoffrey Manang’oi (third in 4:03.07) to finish the race in 4:01.07 as the dockers swept the podium.

“I want to build on this victory and fight for the national championship and I want to embark on a very intensive training,” said Manang’oi, who is the younger brother of World and Commonwealth 1,500m champion Elijah Manang’oi.

KPA also swept all medals in the women’s 800m with Josephine Chelangat producing a powerful finish to claim gold in 2:09.4 followed by Anjela Ndugwa (second) who clocked 2:10.4, with Christine Ndanu picking a bronze in a time of 2:14.6.

Earlier, KPA were denied the men’s 10,000m walk gold after Jimmy Oroni of Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) finished second behind champion Dominic Ndigiti (pictured) while Yussuf Mazera took bronze.

KPA also swept all the medals in 200m, Evangeline Makena leading her colleagues Beatrice Odero and Valarie Kageni in the women’s category as Stephen Kariuki pipped stable-mates Collins Omae and Richmond Mokeya to the men’s crown.

KPA team coach Ronald Nyongesa says they want to win every medal and that is why they have fielded a strong athletics team in every category.

“Through these games to, we want to help our athletes break into national teams and remain dominant as we believe we have the right quality that can compete at international level,” said Nyongesa.

He added: “The weather in western has also disrupted our programme since we had plotted on how to break several records in this championship. However, I am still impressed with the reaction of my team.” -FRED LIKUYANI