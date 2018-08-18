Uasin Gishu retain volleyball titles but athletics prove tough

Uasin Gishu county proved that they are not only a hotbed of athletics talent but also volleyball as they retained both their men’s and women’s titles at the Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games in Kisii on Friday.

The men’s team thrashed Nakuru 3-0 (25-19, 25-15 and 25-13) to retain the crown. In the play-offs, Kiambu thumped Bungoma 3-0 to win bronze as Bungoma finished fourth.

In the women’s category, Uasin Gishu faced stiff competition from Nairobi before running away 3-2 (25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-19) winners to defend their trophy. In the play-offs, Bungoma beat Senate 3-1 to finish third.

With Friday largely dedicated to athletics, Nairobi and Mombasa counties started on a high to send shock waves to defending champions Uasin Gishu.

Nairobi were first to celebrate a gold medal as their 10,000m walking race champion Monicah Kipsang crossed the finish line first, relegating Uasin Gishu duo of Wilinina Makombo and Sarah Kirwa to second and third position in that order.

In the men’s category, Mombasa won gold courtesy of Erick Shikuku while Vincent Keino (Uasin Gishu) came a distant second ahead of compatriot James Maika.

In men’s 1,500m finals, Amos Bett gave Uasin Gishu hopes of retaining their athletics title as he won ahead of Narok’s David Kayuok (second) and Uasin Gishu’s Ezekiel Tangi (third). In the women’s category, Priscillah Letting gave Uasin Gishu a second gold followed by Nandi’s Jacinta Chepkoech and Narok’s Margret Memusi.

Everline Cherop of Bungoma won the women’s 10,000m as Narok and host Kisii settled for silver and bronze through Mareen Nelesia and Josphine Mokaya. In persons living with disability, Samburu took gold in both men’s and women’s 1,500m for the Visually Impaired.

In indoor games, West Pokot stunned many as they emerged this year’s pool table champions after humbling Bomet 3-1 while Nairobi beat Kitui 3-1 to finish third.

In chess, Nairobi won with Siaya coming second as Kiambu settled for third. Busia won scrabble, Siaya coming second and Kisii third.

In darts, Nairobi beat Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia to second and third positions while in Ajua, they pushed Busia and Uasin Gishu to second and third before piping Kiambu (second) and Kisii (third) to win table tennis. -GIBO ZACHARY