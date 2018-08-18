Kwanthanze scent second title in Rwanda

National and East Africa volleyball girls champions Kwanthanze will be carrying Kenya’s hopes of retaining the East African title for the second year in a row when they take on Rwanda’s heavyweights GS Indangaburezi at the finals Saturday as the East Africa Secondary School Championships enters homestretch in Rwanda.

Kwanthanze, who are gunning for a fourth title, understand their opponents since the two sides have clashed in three finals with the Kenyans winning two of them, before the Rwandese side carried the day at home in 2015.

In other disciplines to watch, Kenyan girls’ handball champions Moi Girls Kamusinga will take on 2017 champions Kibuli of Uganda in the finals with hopes of retaining the title they last won during the 2016 edition. Kamusinga overcame compatriots Sega Girls

22-21 in Thursday’s semi-final.

The national champions were stretched by compatriots Cheptil to the fifth set at the semis to win 3-2 and coach Justin Kigwari hopes his side will keep the charge.

“We cannot afford any lapses against Indagaburezi. They are a top side who are also hungry for the title just like us. We just need to have a good start, avoid any mistakes and believe we can do it,” Kigwari said Friday. Victory will see them move to four titles, two behind Lugulu Girls, who hold the record for most titles.

Cheptil, who also finished third, last year, will battle IPRC Kigali in the bronze medal match.

Kakamega will have the opportunity to advance to tomorrow’s boys’ football final if they beat Rwandese side LDK. If the Green Commandos qualify, it will be their first time in the history of the school games to reach that level in which they will face the winner between

Buddo Secondary and B.S Kimanya, both from Uganda, who play the second semi-final. With Buddo taking on B.S Kimanya in the other semi, Uganda is assured of a team in the final.

Boys’ football defending champions St Mary’s Kitende also of Uganda were locked out of the semis after finishing third in Pool A.

Kakamega coach Brenden Mwinamo believes they will be carried by the disappointment of last year’s semi-final loss to Jinja Secondary School as they seek to reach their maiden final.

“We find ourselves in another semi-final and I think we have learnt from past mistakes and the lads want to make things right and reach the final,” said Mwinamo.

In the absence of Kitende, all four semi-finalists will fancy their chances of reaching Sunday’s final. -SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT