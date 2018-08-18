Kawangware aim to end winless run but Jericho stand in their way

Grassroots fans are in for a treat this weekend as Jericho All Stars travel to Riruta grounds to battle home team and defending champions Kawangware United in one of the eight Super 8 Premier League matches.

A 2-2 draw is what the two teams settled for in the reverse fixture and

Jericho, who command the 16-team log with 41 points, are considered favourites as three points will greatly help their course of lifting the trophy which has eluded them for the past two seasons.

Jericho ascended to the helm after struggling to beat fellow East Conference side Leeds United FC 1-0 last weekend to maintain their five game unbeaten run.

“We know every team is looking at us but we are under no pressure. We are taking this game as any other. Besides the three points at stake, keeping our momentum is very important and that is what we are aiming at,” said

Jericho coach James Nandwa, a former Harambee Stars tactician.

Third-placed Kawangware also have ambitions of their own and they will be eager to win this match to improve their chances of retaining the coveted trophy and end their two-game winless streak. They lost 2-1 to struggling Kayole Asubuhi last weekend, following a 1-0 reverse to bitter rivals Meltah Kabiria in the pulsating Dagoretti derby a week prior.

Kawangware coach Francis Thairu now wants a quick return to winning ways as they seek to keep pace with the leaders.

“We know Jericho very well, they are a good side. We will try to deny them the opportunity to play their kind of football as we aim to recover from those two losses,” said Thairu.

Elsewhere, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will welcome debutants Rongai All Stars at Kabete Campus grounds while after beating Kawangware 1-0 last weekend, Melta hope to continue their good run when they travel to Ziwani ground to play against home team Team Umeme. -RODGERS NDEGWA