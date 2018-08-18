Bidco slow KCB’s momentum

KCB blew away a chance to go top of the log and apply pressure on National Super League joint leaders Western Stima and Ushuru following a barren draw with Bidco United on Friday.

Bidco, who are fifth on the log with 46 points, restricted free-scoring KCB from finding the back of the net and the stalemate now leaves the bankers unmoved in third position with 51 points, one less than both Ushuru and Stima who play Saturday.

In another match played on Friday, Kenya Police beat basement side GFE 105 2-0 to move into sixth spot with 38 points.

The law enforcers had Abraham Dawo and Clinton Kisanga to thank as they found the back of the net in a frenetic second half after a goal-less opening stanza.

The match, which was full of tempo, saw Charles Omondi’s Police squander numerous chances in what would have been a big scoring match.

Police won most balls in the midfield through the industrious Martin Mutua and Stephen Baraza. Their good chemistry saw the Eldoret-based visitors struggle to cope as the spaces were closed. GFE 105, who have not secured full points in the second leg, looked tired but showed occasional glimpses of character especially in the flanks but the final balls by their frontline let them down.

Towering Kisanga used his height to good effect in the 22nd minute when he powered in a good cross from Nixon Omondi but was well kept out by the opponents’ custodian Steve Mulumbe.

In the second half, however, there was more urgency as Police prodded the spaces frequently. Dawo, who played behind the main striker, found space in the 49th minute to send in a thunderbolt for the opening goal.

After good and patient play, Omondi’s second half substitute Gregory Mutinda teed in a lovely ball to Kisanga who sneaked in behind the defenders lob in a second goal for Police in the 77th minute.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All Stars beat Administration Police 1-0 at Camp Toyoyo in another tough fixture. The lakeside team, under Nickanor Aketch had to live it late to net the lone goal in the 89th minute through an own goal courtesy of Maliachi Kefa.

It was an open contest and AP will feel hard done by for not even picking a point in the game. The match had its moments as both sets of teams pushed the ball around in a bid to find goals. However, for most parts, attacking play was not effective. -BARRY SILAH