Flickers the busiest in KHF league

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s league debutants Kakamega Flickers have a full plate this weekend as they stalk the pace setters in the 22-team league.

With eight matches lined up this weekend, Flickers will play half of those in just two days.

Flickers will open the fixtures on Saturday morning with a clash against Generation who are sixth on the log. The two teams are tied on six points after three wins in four matches, with Flickers placed fifth as they have a superior goal difference.

The second match for the Kakamega-based team, comprised of Masinde Muliro University alumni, will be against Boomerang who are 12th on the log after two wins in five matches.

“Despite their placing on the log, I think this will be a tough match for us. I have watched them play before against the top teams and their endurance impressive,” said Flickers team manager Beverly Mudanya of Boomerang.

Being their first time in the Premier League, the team is counting on experience gained while playing in various tournaments in the country since their inception in 2014 to carry them through.

They, however, face logistical challenges especially in travel and accommodation to Kaloleni court in Nairobi where all league matches are played but they are determined to make an impact in their debut campaign.

“So far, we have lost one match against Kenyatta University by two goals. The players lost concentration in the final minutes and we lost 24-22. We have gone back to the drawing board and rectified our mistakes and we are ready to play for maximum points in the four matches,” added Mudanya.

On Sunday, Flickers face Nanyuki and Technical University of Kenya (TUK). Nanyuki will be chasing their third win of the season in their fifth match and so will TUK as the two teams are tied on points and in 13th and 14th respectively.

In other matches, University of Nairobi take on Tigers while Mt Kenya

University (MKU) play Gunners who are chasing a first win. Gunners’ second match of the weekend, their fifth of the season, will be against Tigers as MKU take on Thika in the final match of Sunday. -LYNETTE MATHEA