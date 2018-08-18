Sasha fierce.

Tell us about yourself

My name is Sasha Damaris. I am six years old and I’m a ballerina at Viraj International School in Syokimau.

When did you begin training?

I started training as a dancer early this year, but I have been in love with the art for a while, since I saw it on TV.

What made you fall in love with it?

The elegance, and the fun involved. Also, the concentration needed to do the movements, the balancing and the training exercises help to give strength and flexibility to the dancer.

Do your parents support you as a dancer?

Yes, they do, but they insist that I also have to perform well in class.

Do you plan on being a professional ballerina?

Well, I am not sure yet. At the moment, I am just doing it for fun and exercise.

What is your dream career?

I have always fancied becoming a lawyer, because I think helping people get justice in court is a good thing.

What is your favourite subject?

Science. It is interesting to learn, especially the experimenting part. It also gives people ideas on how solve certain problems.

Apart from dancing, what are your other hobbies?

I love reading and singing.

Interesting. Who is your favourite artiste?

Justin Bieber. I love his music.