Mike Mutenyo - talent manager at Terazo New Media.

Which is your latest gadget?

Pace wireless headphones.

What do you love about it?

The sound output is just amazing in quality. It is also light and affordable.

How does it help in your work?

I listen to a lot of music, especially from my clients and others in general. This helps me in getting a perspective of the direction to use when managing such talents.

Your gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

None at the moment. All of them are replaceable.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

That was my first mobile phone after I finished my high school studies. That thing had little internal memory in that I couldn’t even save one MP3 song on it to use as a ringtone. Haha

What among your gadgets do you value the most?

My phone. It is fast in speed and has an incredible camera.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

Again, it’s my phone. I cannot reveal the price, but it really stretched my pocket.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

Definitely it’s the phone. I do use it a lot for personal and business calls and social media updates and monitoring.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

That must be WhatsApp. This is so because currently, it’s the fastest way of making non-verbal communication and it’s user friendly.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I would be a powerful smartphone that retains its charge for a week or more. Frequent charging of mobile phones tires and inconveniences a lot and the batteries wear and tear quickly.

The gadget you can’t live without and why?

The phone. It’s my walking office. It helps me stay connected. I use it to listen and sample music and check Internet.

If you were to upgrade one of your gadgets, what would it be?

I’d choose to upgrade my current phone to a Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Note 9 is a great phone and features the latest technology. It is an amazing phone.

Do you look for brands or output while shopping for gadgets?

Output first then brand. We have so many ‘big’ brands that are currently manufacturing substandard or outdated products, so I observe a lot of prudence when out shopping for any gadget or appliance.