Common counterfeited items

The counterfeit challenge in the country has become so bad that in many outlets, if you want to buy something, they ask if you want the original or imitation. Below are the most common faked items.

Make-up and cosmetics

This industry is basically a disaster. From downtown to high street, imitations are easily and readily available compared to the originals. For instance, an original MAC Studio Fix foundation from the MAC shop at Garden City retails at Sh4,500, and you can get the fake at Dubois in the city centre for Sh400.

This area is actually popular for cosmetics, mostly counterfeit. Lotions such as Makari and Fair & White go for Sh700, while the originals sell from Sh7,000. Usually, a genuine product will have a barcode tag that shows it’s authentic, while a fake won’t have one.

Designer wear

While breezing past city streets, we have all likely come across that recorded voice of a guy chanting ‘kiatu na bei’, in an attempt to draw passers-by to a big stall stocked with all sorts of colourful shoes. Therein, you will find both men and women trying out their picks, all going for Sh500.

Gucci and Louis Vuitton brands feature largely, and you don’t need to be a luxury connoisseur to know no shoelace by these Italian and French fashion houses goes for that much, let alone a pair of shoe. The ‘Gucci’ in these stores are mostly shipped from China, and they are not long lasting. Most of them feel stiff as though made from plastic, and will tear in just a few wears.

The same goes for clothing. You will find them in exhibition stalls at throwaway prices, some for as low as Sh200, yet others quite costly for fakes. They are usually branded with ‘Made in Turkey’, but are mass-produced in China. The clothes as usual resemble the authentic brand, but the quality is low and will tear quite easily. Again, one of the misused brands is Gucci.

Phones and electronics

Just like make-up, it’s a whole industry down at Luthuli Avenue, where you can get any electronic you want. You can get two identical Samsung phones but one of them is counterfeit.

These are mostly made in China, and are almost like the originals. That’s how a customer who’s not keen gets conned. Some Chinese phone suppliers have set up shops to sell these phones at low prices, and some even have customer care centres.

The same goes with other electronics such as home appliances. One dead giveaway is a misspelt brand name. For example, L G instead of LG or SAMSVNG instead of SAMSUNG. The camera pixels are poor, and the products are generally not durable. Some of them will shut off without warning and can’t be repaired.