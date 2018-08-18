Bride: Millicent Migarusia Groom: Paul Muchesi tie knot

Bride: Millicent Migarusia, Groom: Paul Muchesi, Date: June 23, 2018, Venue: Natare Gardens, Karen, Photography: One Light, Bride’s gown: White Rose, Groom’s suit: Designer David Njoka, MC: Ole Matope and Simba from Milele FM

How long did you date?

Muchesi: We dated for two years before tying the knot.

Why did you go for a garden wedding?

We wanted something different. The venue was a referral from a good friend. We visited the site and we loved it.

Tell us about the wedding theme

We went for our favourite colours. Millicent loves maroon and gold and I love red, but clearly, my interests were not considered (laughs). We had an African theme with maroon, white and gold colours.

How was the planning process?

We took less than a month to plan the whole wedding, since we knew what we wanted and who we wanted as our service providers. We contacted them individually and told them what we wanted and how we wanted it. They came through without hustle and we thank God.

How did you settle on the number of guests?

This was a little tricky, because we have many friends and family, and we didn’t want to lock anyone out. We planned and budgeted for 600 guests. They all came.

How about your bridal party?

Hehe… On this one, we didn’t settle. If it were up to me, we would have had just a total of eight. But, Millicent decided we should have 33! Weddings are definitely the bride’s cup of tea.

Why would you say your wedding was successful?

Everything went well and we’re grateful to God. All the service providers delivered on time, and everyone was happy.

What was most memorable about your big day?

Getting married to the love of my life was my highlight. Also, when Pastor Musyoki of Jubilee Christian Church, Parklands said that I could kiss the bride.

What stood out in your wedding?

I have to admit, my wife’s gown took me by storm.