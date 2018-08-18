Bypass hospitality

Since the upgrade of major roads and the construction of several bypasses in Nairobi in recent times, there has been a drastic boom in business along these roads. Entertainment joints along such corridors have become even more popular with those living within and in the outskirts of the city.

The Eastern Bypass is popular for its succulent nyama choma joints as well as getaway hotels, and one of them is the Triple O Hotel. The hotel is located between Utawala and Kangundo Road junction. It’s a stone’s throw away from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and it’s incredibly convenient as it can be easily accessed through Mombasa Road, Thika Superhighway and Kangundo Road.

Our visit started with a welcome drink at the hotel’s lobby. The separated reception desks bring a modern and relaxed atmosphere, as compared to the normal large single counter synonymous with other establishments. Beautifully designed furniture and flower arrangements also create a beautiful and serene ambience.

A friend’s ruracio (dowry ceremony) was the reason I found myself at this particular facility. So, after a quick chat with one of the receptionists, it was time to be shown my room on the top floor. From my window, there was a pleasant view of the surroundings.

There are two things that mean a lot to me while staying at a hotel. One is the bed and the other is the bathroom area. I am particular with my preferences. I expected the bathroom to be packed for its size, but that was not the case. It was small with just the shower and a separated toilet stall. No bathtub or any other bathroom feature at all.

The kind of vibe I was getting was not good at all. At some point, I was annoyingly distracted by noise from the nearby trading centre. I was so gassed up after reading a few positive reviews online about the facility and that’s why I didn’t anticipate such.

From my fourth floor room and with no elevators available, I wasn’t feeling like going down the flight of stairs and back. So, I opted for room service. The staff was friendly, but I was disappointed that the service was a bit slow. I tried their shawarma sandwich with cheese fries and a glass of red wine. I am not a fan of shawarma, but this one was delicious. At least there was something that pleased me, at last.

However, I was still hopeful that not all had been lost and I would try their meals before leaving, starting with their breakfast. There was a small buffet and an à la carte menu. From either, I would recommend the Malindi Macchiato, a coffee drink of Italian origin. The gym is located on the second floor with free weights, cardio and weight machines. It is not big, but it is well designed and equipped; quite sufficient for workouts. The swimming pool is right outside the restaurant area. I didn’t get to take a dip, but I hanged around the area.

At Triple O Hotel, a standard room goes for Sh5,000 per night, which can be described as affordable. While the hotel looks modern, with good food, pocket friendly, secure and conveniently located, I would highly recommend the management to check on their service delivery. It’s a small establishment, but with a few improvements, it has the potential to pack a serious punch!