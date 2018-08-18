Chilling in the Backyard.

I was in Kajiado town last weekend and after a whole day spent in the sun doing some charity work, I needed a place to cool down and drop my thirst gauge.

I headed to a Mayian FM “after party” at Club Backyard. Club Backyard sits by the roadside, on the outskirts of the town and the first thing you notice is the balcony area.

The manager, a Mr Musau, seems to read my mind and ushers me to one of the empty spaces. I order my cold Tusker Lager, as I listen to the soothing rhumba music being played by the resident DJ.

Two hours and a few pints later, I had made a few friends who were all showering the choma with all manners of praise and I finally gave in. I ordered my half a kilo of wet fry and ugali, and as I was waiting for my order, I was joined by DJ Signal of Mayian FM.

He motions at the Masai Technical Training Institute girls who have been inquiring about tonight’s show. I let it slide as I was not interested in any after hour activities.

Gastric requirements aside, I joined him in the VIP Section before he got on the decks. However, this wasn’t your typical VIP section. Here, VIP meant a couple of lounge seats and a table in front to be shared by not more than three patrons. No waiters in waiting and nothing really special to entice you to the section. Later, I would learn why it is one of the most coveted spots in the club for the sonkos of the area.

As the night progresses, younger patrons continue thronging into the place. The hard to ignore waist gyrating girls were each trying to showcase their best moves on the dance floor.

Soon enough the lager had kicked in, or maybe I was hypnotized by the music, either way, I was soon on the dance floor. While at it, DJ Signal sent a shout out my way, and with that ladies and gentlemen, I found myself surrounded by two girls. I decided to join the frenzy and was immediately sandwiched by the two as the music continued.

An hour later, although my spirit was still willing, my knees were protesting and I decided to go catch a breath at my table as I cooled off. Even before I could beckon the waiter, the two gyrating angels reappeared by my sides and magically uttered, “unatushikia drink gani?”

My cab couldn’t come faster as the women waited for their two guaranas.