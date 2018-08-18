Fena & Co light up Nax

Last weekend during the Guinness Fan Zone at Nakuru Athletics Club, singer and rapper Fena Gitu proved she could do elsewhere what she perfectly does in Nairobi. Her powerful performance brought out the ‘oomph’ in her in a way that has never been experienced.

But firstly, the thousands of fun lovers were treated to an ultimate football viewing experience, as opening games of the new English Premier League season got underway across England. As the evening progressed, so did party temperatures rose, as all performers never disappointed.

The event featured other artistes including Naiboi, Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka and Jua Cali, who all gave electrifying performances. Spin masters Andie and Joe Mfalme thrilled the party from the decks, as emcees Oga Obinna and Owago Onyiro boisterously anchored the show.

King Kaka excited his fans when he auctioned a T-shirt with Nameless’ image on it for Sh22,000, a move observed as a strategy to quel rumours that there’s been a ‘beef’ between the two. And one thing was certain; there was a magical traction between Fena and the Nakuru crowd.

“It felt just so awesome. It exceeded my expectations. I salute all my fans in Nakuru for the great love they’ve showed me,” she told us shortly after her performance.