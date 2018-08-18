Ministry suppliers ‘have free hand to price drugs’

Kenyans pay exorbitant prices for essential medicine due to uncontrolled pricing, a system audit of the Ministry of Health by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed.

The audit also found that the ministry has no list of suppliers licenced to manufacture and distribute non-pharmaceutical supplies such as syringes and injection needles, in what could expose patients to sub-standard products.

The audit sought to examine ministry systems, policies, procedures and practices in the pricing of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies. It was done between March and June, last year and the report finalised in last September.

“There is no list of suppliers who have been licenced to manufacture and distribute non pharmaceutical supplies in Kenya. This has lead to procurement of all forms of supplies some of which are of very poor quality,” the report reads in part.

It also revealed how hospitals were taking advantage of National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and other medical covers as opposed to cash payments.

It cited a case in which a nasal removal pack cost Sh700 when paid for in cash but the same was charged Sh35 000 when paid through NHIF.

Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki said she had formed a multi-agency team to assess how medicines and other commodities are priced.