Sexual exploitation rife in music industry, says Beryl Owano

Songstress Beryl Owano has opened a can of worms that many have been afraid to even touch. The fast rising singer, who recently released a new song titled Sinyamazi, leveled allegations of sexual exploitation on female artistes by presenters and deejays in exchange of airplay.

She exclusively told PD Wikendi even with those who give in to sexual demands from “those people in positions of influence”, they are never guaranteed promises that include “massive rotation”.

“This vice has been going on for long, but many people have remained tight-lipped about it. I decided to be on the forefront to openly talk about it and surprisingly when I did, some female artistes called asking me to stop talking about it. But I wondered why not?” she poised.

It’s not the first time female artistes are complaining of sexual exploitation. Coast-based singer Nyota Ndogo has been vocal about it.

“I have been in the industry for some period and I know these things are real. My advice to the upcoming artistes is not to give in to such demands. Just put effort in what you do and everything will fall into place,” Nyota said on phone.