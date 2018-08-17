Residents of Runda protest planned construction of a Dam in the area

Residents of Mimosa estate in Runda area of Nairobi county have expressed disquiet about the intended construction of a dam within the area by a private developer.

Through the Runda association welfare, the residents wrote a petition to the county government of Nairobi highlighting the danger the dam may pose to them.

They are now calling on the county government to intervene, saying the dam may pause more danger than the Solai dam tragedy in Nakuru, if allowed to continue.