Query over Sh10 million airtime use by ministry

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Members of the National Assembly have opened investigations into the Water ministry’s Sh10.7 million expenditure on airtime.

Consequently, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), is also probing the ministry for exceeding budgetary cupping when purchasing a vehicle for a Cabinet secretary.

The move comes after Auditor General Edward Ouko (pictured) in the 2014/2015 financial year, reveled that the ministry spent Sh10.7 million on airtime and Sh7 million for the purchase of the vehicle, contrary to a circular from the Office of the President which gave a limit of Sh2 million for such expenditure.

Ouko sid the department spent Sh5 million irregularly and the amount is yet to be recovered.But Water Permanent Secretary James Irungu, who appeared before the committee to shed light on the 2014/2015 financial year expenditure, said the ministry erroneously paid Sh7 million without withholding the 30 per cent tax of Sh2.1 million which was supposed to be remitted to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

He, however, confirmed that the ministry is in the process of recovering the money.

In his report, Ouko also raised the red flag over the Sh10.7 m illion spent on purchase of airtime, Sh2.5 million on cleaning services and Sh 5.1 million on security whose contracts had expired on June 30, 2013 and were not renewed.