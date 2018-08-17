Sh48m property destroyed in schools unrest

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The value of property destroyed following schools unrest last term is estimated at Sh48.3 million, the government said yesterday.

Consequently, 379 students were arrested over the incidences but only 11 were arraigned to face charges of malicious damage of property.

This comes even as the government announced a raft of measures it wants implemented to enhance security in schools.

Interior and Coordination of National government Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick ole Ntutu yesterday told MPs that the unrests resulted to not only destruction of property and loss of learning time, but posed a security risk in the institutions of learning.

He, however, assured MPs that the unrests will not recur saying intelligence gathering in schools had been intensified.

“The National Intelligence Service is working with the Ministry of Education to come up with a raft of measures to improve security in schools,” he said.

Ntutu said schools had been instructed to install CCTVs and introduce identification badges as some of the measures to beef up security.

According to him, the measures will improve the overall security of students in schools.

Ntutu, who was appearing before the Departmental Committee on Education investigating schools unrest, said a directive had been issued to remove kiosks near schools because they contribute to insecurity.

“The kiosks erected outside school compound are contributing to the cases of unrests and are encouraging illegal activities such drug smuggling,” said Ntutu.

Committee member Godfrey Odanga (Matayos) told Ntutu it is not the role of the headteachers to pull down the kiosks but that of the Interior ministry.

Chairperson Julias Melly (Tinderet) told Ntutu to take matter of security in schools seriously to protect the lives of students.

In June, the government turned the heat on teachers over the wave of schools unrest that left dormitories destroyed and schools closed indefinitely.