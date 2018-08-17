MPs clash at Sh85b Tatu City hearing

In flagrant defiance of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s recent ruling to rid the House of “friends of the committee” scourge, five legislators yesterday noisily waded into the controversial Tatu City hearing, causing a raucous as industrialist Vimal Shah was giving evidence.

The team of “friends” led by Luanda MP Chris Omulele, who was last week tossed out of the committee over alleged conflict of interest when a letter was tabled linking his wife to one of the parties in the multi-billion shilling land ownership tussle.

Muturi had been prompted to issue a communication from the Chair following what he termed unbecoming conduct among members in House committee hearings with accusation of money changing hands and raising a alarm over the objectivity and veracity of probe reports.

But yesterday, the entry of MPs Omulele, Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Owen Baya (Kilifi), Olago Aluoch (Kisumu West), David Sankok(Nominated), Silvanus Osoro(South Mugirango) and Gideon Kosgey(Chepalungu) threw the Rachel Nyamai-led committee into fits shouting match, heckling and disruptions as Shah gave his evidence. Nyamai is MP for Kitui West.

Shah, who had been invited as a witness by the House Lands committee found his testimony drowned in shouts when he accused majority shareholder Stephen Jennings of being “a ruthless liar.”

Babu led the so-called friends in demanding that Shah withdraws the statement. “How can you prove that your partner is ruthless? You must withdraw the remark as it is both unparliamentary and unbecoming,” he said.

Shah, a director of the Tatu City Company which owns the 5,000-acre mixed use development land valued at Sh85 billion, was interrupted several times by the members who alleged he was discrediting Jennings.

The persistent verbal brawling prompted Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi to declare he was contemplating resigning from his position owing to the appalling and vested interest driven situations members were subjecting themselves to.

“The conduct of some of us is quite unbecoming. The gentleman before us is a witness; invited by this committee to hear his side of the story but members cannot give him time to say it. I feel disappointed,” said a visibly irritated Mwinyi as he pleaded with the chairperson to reign in the “misbehaving MPs for the sake of the integrity of those willing to maintain dignity”.

At one stage Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny urged the chairperson Nyamai to declare the members out of order, demanding they state their stand on the matter and whose interests they were representing.

“From the actions and words being thrown by some of us, it is clear that they are representing the interests of one side in this petition,” he said.

And the story of the controversy ridden Company got murkier after Shah said the majority directors had repatriated more than $140 million (Sh14 billion) from the sale of land.

His evidence collaborated information given by fellow minority shareholders on money being siphoned out with fresh revelations the majority shareholders were stashing money in offshore accounts in Cyprus.

Shah, a renowned industrialist told the committee the company had paid Sh618 million to law firms despite its turnover being Sh2 billion.

“One fails to understand how the company can spend a huge amount of its income to pay lawyers,” he said adding that the Committee the company under Stephen Jennings was disposing of land without involving other colleagues.

Shah said that by selling land belonging to the company, Jennings was acting contrary to the memorandum of understanding and the concept of forming the company which was to set up a city.

Shah, who together with the company chairman Nahashon Nyaga and a Stephen Mwagiru are the minority shareholders, told members that Jennings had refused to honour a court order directing that a forensic audit on the company accounts be carried out.

“The audit if carried out will help unearth the woes facing Tatu City, the majority shareholders have failed to convince both us and the courts as to why they are opposed to this audit,” said Shah.

Nyaga had told the committee the foreign investors have defrauded the taxman over Sh6.5 billion and wants the Director of Criminal Investigations to probe majority shareholder Stephen Jennings and his other directors of Kofinaf Company Limited, over unaccounted sum of $13, 540,003 (Sh1.3 billion ) in respect of excess amount paid for acquisition of the loan.

Nyaga also wants Tatu City Ltd to be investigated on the whereabouts of $51,522,175,05 (Sh5.1 billion) while another minority shareholder, Stephen Mwagiru, indicated that the majority shareholders were involved in tax evasion amounting to Sh1.5 billion.

Nyaga thus wants the foreign directors stopped from selling off company land until after a thorough probe on tax evasion is heard and determined.