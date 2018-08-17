Digital banking revs up Equity earnings by 18%

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Innovation and digitisation contributed immensely to Equity Group’s 18 per cent growth in after-tax profit of Sh11 billion for the first half of this year up from Sh9.4 billion recorded in a similar period as at June 30, 2017.

According to the financial results, 97 per cent of the Group’s transactions are carried out outside the branch with mobile devices processing the lion share of 78 per cent of transactions, while agents process 12 per cent.

The group’s profit before tax for the period grew by 16 per cent to hit Sh15.5 billion as of June 30 up from Sh13.3 billion recorded in a similar period last year.

“The group’s balance sheet for the period grew by seven per cent to reach Sh542 billion up from Sh505 billion. This was driven by growth in customer deposits at nine per cent to reach Sh394 billion up from Sh363 billion,” said Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi.

During the period Eazzy app increased transaction value from Sh28 billion to Sh56.4 billion, EazzyBiz recorded a rise of 124 per cent from Sh55.1 billion to Sh123.7 billion, while merchant recorded 29 per cent from Sh26 billion to Sh33.5 billion.

Mwangi said fintech innovation and digitisation contributed to 97 per cent of the bank’s transaction outside the branches. Mobile app transactions increased by four per cent from 74 per cent to 78 per cent of the total transactions in the Fintech innovation.

The Equity Group boss said the innovation and digitisation have contributed significantly to improved efficiency gains and cost optimisation thus reducing the group’s total expenses by two per cent from Sh17.6 billion to Sh17.3 billion.

He noted Kenyans have embraced its digital platforms – a move that has contributed to the considerable reduction of the cost of conducting business.

“Persistent pursuit of innovation has seen the Group digitise cash as well as most of its products and services allowing clients to enjoy convenience and freedom of self-service wherever they are,” he said.

The regional subsidiaries share of group assets increased to 26 per cent up from 23 per cent even as their assets grew by 21 per cent to reach Sh142 billion.

Interest income grew by 10 per cent to Sh25.4 billion up from Sh23 billion driven by investment in government securities that grew by 37 per cent and loans and advances growth of four per cent.

The non-funded income fees and commissions grew by two per cent primarily driven by 29 per cent growth in trade finance income, 23 per cent growth in merchant banking commission, 27 per cent growth in forex capital gains, 35 per cent growth in swift and RTGs income, 54 per cent growth in bond trading income and 165 per cent growth in diaspora remittances income.