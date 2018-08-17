Big three banks rake in Sh30b in half-year profits

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya’s top three banks have cumulatively returned an after-tax profit of Sh30.2 billion for the half-year ending June 30.

Releasing the financial results simultaneously yesterday, the financial institutions cited a tough operating environment characterised by interest rates capping even as they reported growth in profitability.

The three banks — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB); Equity and Co-operative — are deemed to be the largest in the sector due to their capital base, loan book, profitability, customer numbers, branch network and deposits.

According to the results, both Equity and KCB posted 18 per cent rise in their after-tax profit, while Co-operative posting 7.6 per cent compared to a similar period last year.

These institutions’ profitability was buoyed by mobile and agency banking channels as they moved transactions away from banking halls. Other non-branch transactions that boosted their performance included point of sale terminals and ATMs.

Increased investment in government securities (Treasury bonds and bills) also accounted for a significant amount of interest income. KCB lead the pack by posting an after-tax profit of Sh12.1 billion followed by Equity Group which returned Sh11 billion and Co-operative Sh7.1 billion for the period under review.

KCB said continued shift of business away from banking halls had increased non-branch transaction to 87 per cent compared to 13 per cent handled at branches.

“We are seeing a more robust business that is responsive to our model of boosting non-funded activity, improving our financial strength and prudent management to consistently deliver stronger shareholder value,” said KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara.

For Equity, 97 per cent of the firm’s transactions were carried out outside branches with mobile devices processing the lion share of 78 per cent of transactions while agents handled 12 per cent as they acted as bridges of converting cash into digital money through deposits and vice versa through withdrawals.

“Digitisation, use of third party infrastructure and self-service devices have transformed the group’s banking model from a place you go, to something you do on your devices and as a result transformed the business model from a fixed cost to a variable cost business,” said Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi.

Self service

Co-operative managed to move 87 per cent of all customer transactions to alternative delivery channels that include self-service kiosks in 155 branches, mobile banking, 580 ATMs, internet and more than 10,000 agents.

“Key focus on digital banking, with the all-telco Mco-op Cash Mobile Wallet continuing to play a pivotal role in the growth of non-funded income with more than 3.8 million customers registered,” said Co-operative Group CEO Gideon Muriuki.

All the three banks reported an increase in loans and advances with KCB’s loan book expanding by four per cent to hit Sh421.5 billion, Co-operative Bank increased by 0.6 per cent from Sh251.1 billion to Sh252.6 billion. Equity’s rose by four per cent from Sh265 billion to Sh275 billion.

Non-performing loans (NPL) of both Equity Group and KCB were 8.4 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively as at June 2018. Equity NPL declined by 1.1 percentage point from 7.3 per cent to 8.4 per cent due to late and delayed payment to contractors and service providers by the county and central governments.