TSC to employ 4,000 more teachers

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised for 4,683 posts to replace teachers who have exited the service through natural attrition.

Of the total vacancies, 4,245 will be posted to primary schools and 438 to post-primary institutions. TSC is seeking to replace teachers who exited service last month.

Chief executive Nancy Macharia said successful candidates will be deployed to serve in any part of the country and not necessarily in the county they were recruited in.

All interested candidates should submit their applications to respective County Directors and Boards of Management not later than August 28.

Eligible candidates must be Kenyan citizens, 45 years of age and below, must have original professional and academic certificates and also registered as a teacher as per Section 23 of TSC Act 2012.

She said applicants for vacancies in primary schools must hold P1 certificate and will be selected from the county merit lists compiled during May, this year’s recruitment of additional teachers’ exercise.

Applications for vacancies in post-primary institutions must be holders of a minimum of Diploma in Education certificate and should apply to the Secretary, Board of Management the institution where the vacancy has been advertised and submit a copy to TSC County Director.

People living with disabilities have been encouraged to apply. “TSC will only deal with TSC County Selection Panels and Boards of Management in this exercise. Individual application to the Commission will not be considered,” Macharia said.

Successful applicants are also advised not to fill employment forms in more than one station since it will lead to disqualification.