Students to use smart cards for Helb loans

First time university students without smart cards will not receive funds from Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) from next month.

Chief executive Charles Ringera said the students should acquire smart cards to allow direct disbursement of funds to both the institution and students’ accounts.

Ringera said yesterday Helb will disburse Sh40,000 for each eligible student with Sh26,400 paid directly to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) institutions for tuition and Sh13,600 for trainee stipend paid to the student’s individual bank accounts.

He said the cards would allow timely disbursement of loans and eliminate errors reported previously, including wrong bank details.

“If you will not have the smart card, you will not get funding come September. We want to eliminate experiences where vice-chancellors and deans of students release conflicting lists of beneficiaries making our work hard, creating unnecessary pressure,” he said.

The loan application deadline for both first-time applicants and continuing students is October 31.

Education Cabinet secretary, Amina Mohamed also directed all Tvet institutions to implement the smart card order by December 31 to ensure efficiency when disbursing loans.

“Smart cards will effectively and efficiently manage these funds that have been invested in the Tvet sector by the government. I would also like to remind universities that as earlier directed, this Smart Card Solution must be in place in September,” said the CS.

She urged secondary school graduates to apply for admission in approved Ministry of Education Tvet institutions and also apply for Helb Tvet loans.

She made the remarks yesterday at Helb offices in Nairobi, where she briefed the media on enhanced Tvet funding for 2018/19 financial year.

This financial year, the government has resolved to enhance funds to finance more than 150,000 Tvet trainees at an estimated cost of Sh10.5 billion.

The institutions will receive a capitation of Sh30,000 per student enrolled through Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) or admitted in Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) while an additional Sh6 billion will be channelled through Helb to be awarded as loans.

Helb is currently funding students in 74 Tvet institutions and is expected to progressively increase funding to Tvet trainees in all the 203 institutions across the country.