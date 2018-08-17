Probe City lawyer death, urges LSK

Bernard Gitau @Benagitau

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the circumstances under which a Nairobi advocate Steven Kariuki Mburu died.

LSK president Allen Waiyaki urged the two agencies to urgently follow up on recent claims by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s that the lawyer was killed because he was a keywitness in a case where Sh58 million county funds were irregularly transferred to individuals accounts. Waiyaki said the claims were disturbing. Kariuki passed away on July 27.