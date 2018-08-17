NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Probe City lawyer death, urges LSK

Bernard Gitau August 17, 2018
LSK president Allen Waiyaki.

Bernard Gitau @Benagitau

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the circumstances  under which a Nairobi  advocate Steven Kariuki Mburu died.

LSK president Allen Waiyaki urged the two agencies to urgently follow up on recent claims by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s that the  lawyer was killed because he was a keywitness in a case where Sh58 million county funds were irregularly transferred to individuals accounts. Waiyaki said the claims were disturbing. Kariuki passed away on July 27.

