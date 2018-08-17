NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

TSC to review delocalisation, performance policies

Harrison Kivisu August 17, 2018

Kepsha chairman Shem Ndolo.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has succumbed to pressure from tutors  to review performance based management and delocalisation policy within two weeks.

TSC has directed  Quality Assurance and Standards director Dr Reuben Nthamburi to urgently convene a meeting with Kenya Primary Schools Head teachers Association (Kepsha) and Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) to address emerging issues on the policy.

TSC executive officer Nancy Macharia assured the tutors that all biting issues will be brought to rest as soon as possible.

This follows a directive issued to teachers’ employer by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday to review delocalisation programme.

In the last five years, TSC has been undertaking far reaching reforms in the education sector to raise teaching standards and improve learning outcomes, one of the key reforms being the performance-based management system which incorporates performance contracting and Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD) programme.

In what appeared to be a big win for the teachers, the employer changed tune and admitted that indeed there has been some ‘issues’ worth discussing with relevant stakeholders to forestall planed strike by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Yesterday, primary schools head teachers who ended their week long conference in Mombasa, overwhelmingly supported the President’s directive saying it was long overdue.

Kepsha chairman Shem Ndolo (pictured) lauded the TSC directive saying the delocalisation had led to separation of families and was threatening performance in schools.

