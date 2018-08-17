Go for MPs bribers, Raila urges agencies

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the anti-graft agency to investigate and prosecute all individuals implicated in bribing of MPs.

Raila and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said it was shameful that some MPs have eroded the dignity of Parliament by accepting to be bribed on issues concerning the public whose interests they are supposed to protect.

The two leaders challenged both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to go for both the MPs and the individuals who bribed them.

“Unapata mshahara kubwa kama mbunge, kwa nini unaenda kuchukuwa rushwa? Tunataka uchunguzi ufanywe ili kubainisha ni kwa nini (We need thorough investigations to establish why MPs who earn hefty salaries are now seeking bribes) Raila said to a thunderous applause.

Speaking at the burial of former Machakos senator Johnston Muthama’s aunt Christine Wausi Kalinzoya at Tala in Machakos county yesterday, Raila raised concerns over the level of corruption in the country saying it has contributed largely to underdevelopment.

“The reason we are having underdevelopment in most parts of the country is due to corruption in public offices. Nowadays people are not earning money but ‘making money’ at the expense of millions of poor Kenyans, ” he said.

Kalonzo asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spare anyone in the fight on corruption. “My appeal to the President is don’t blink, keep soldiering on to tame corruption in our country.”