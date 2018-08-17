La Liga moves into post-Ronaldo era action begins

Madrid, Thursday @PeopleSports11

The Spanish season kicks off this weekend with La Liga entering a new era following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Iniesta, and with Atletico Madrid posing a huge threat to the big two.

Spain’s preeminence on the European stage was cemented by Real Madrid winning the Champions League in May while Atletico won the Europa League, just as Barcelona won another domestic double.

But much has changed since, and Ronaldo’s move to Juventus after 450 goals in nine years leaves a gaping chasm at Real, who also saw Zinedine Zidane quit as coach.

After 15 brilliant years at the Camp Nou, Iniesta has gone to Japan, although at least Barcelona still have Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, while Real and Barcelona have won the last five Champions Leagues between them, neither looks quite as strong as they have been in the recent past.

Julen Lopetegui is the new coach at the Bernabeu, the announcement of his appointment leading to his messy sacking from the Spain job before the World Cup.

Lopetegui will need to quickly show he can live up to the standards set by Zidane in the Champions League while also making Real contenders in La Liga they have won the title just twice in the last decade.

His new charges lost 4-2 after extra time to Atletico in the UEFA Super Cup in midweek, but skipper Sergio Ramos insists Real will cope without Ronaldo. -AFP