Gor can now smell league title after win over Chemelil, as SportPesa confirm date with Everton

Roy Lumbe and Charles Thuku @jameswaindi1

Gor Mahia are a heart-beat away from clinching the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) title after a laboured 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru yesterday.

Following the victory, Gor have now chalked 65 points as they inch closer to an unprecedented 17th SPL title.

The result left K’Ogalo purring with a lot of confidence ahead of their penultimate CAF Confederation Cup group stage match against Rayon Sport of Rwanda at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani on Sunday.

The goal that did the trick for the green army came in the 77th minute when fringe player Eliud Lokuwam, who replaced Samuel Onyango in the second stanza of action, latched onto a loose ball inside Chemelil’s territory at the rear to beat goalkeeper Richard Aimo at the near post.

However, Gor’s win did not come on a silver platter as many were the times when the team’s frontrunners including Ephraim Guikan, Cercidy Okeyo and Kevin”Ade” Omondi were frustrated by a gritty Chemelil backline of Morris Wandera, Vincent Mahiga, Jacob Odhiambo and Philip Mwangale.

Chemelil’s urge to score was choreographed early in the first half when Gor goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji had to receive medical attention in a bid to ward off an attack from Francis Ocholla.

In the meantime, the uncertainty surrounding the highly anticipated Everton versus Gor match for the SportPesa Trophy match has been brought to rest after tentative dates for the encounter before the turn of the year were released by the organisers.

In a communiqué they released yesterday, the facilitators and sponsors SportPesa said the friendly match slated for United Kingdom will take place either on November 6 or November 7 with the exact date to be determined in due course.

The match is part of SportPesa’s deliberate efforts to develop local football through leveraging on its international partnerships. It will be held at Everton’s home – Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool.

This will be Gor’s maiden trip to the UK and the first time for a Kenyan Club to play on English soil. Gor coach Dylan Kerr said he was glad with the prospects of the Kenyan champions brushing shoulders with Everton in UK.