Ng’eno, Ndigiti target gold for KPA at Kecoso fete.

Reigning World Under-20 800m silver medallist and 2017 Under-18 bronze medallist in walk race, Kipngetich Ngeno and Dominic Samson Ndigiti are in buoyant mood as they target gold medals in the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Speaking to People Sports, the duo who are representing Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) at the games said that they are in good shape to win the main prize in their respective races. Ng’eno after winning Kenya, a silver medal this year in Tampere Finland will be running for the first in the Kecoso Games and is upbeat of winning gold.

“I’m in great shape. I’ve trained hard and I’m only looking forward to the games today as I target nothing short of gold in the games despite being my first time featuring,” a confident Ng’eno said.

Last year during the IAAF World U-18 national trials, Ng’eno finished third and missed out on a slot to represent the county in the 2017 championships in Nairobi but proved a star in the making when he finished second in this year’s U-20 championships in Finland and he says after the KECOSO Games, he’ll take a break to rest before thinking on which race to compete in as he eyes to follow on the footsteps of 800m kingpin David Rudishia.

Ndigiti who will be donning KPA jersey for the second year, is eyeing to do better than he did last year when he won silver in Kisumu. “I missed gold last year and I feel this year, I have an obligation to deliver a gold medal for my team (KPA), I’m ready,” buoyant and ready Ndigiti said as he prepares to walk to glory today in his specialist 10,000m walking race.