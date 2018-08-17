Posta trounce Communication Authority to be champions

Posta were yesterday crowned football champions at this year’s edition of Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) after edging out Communication Authority (CA) 4-2 in an thrilling match played in Bukhungu Stadium.

Posta opted to field a strong team with the majority of its players featuring for Premier League side Posta Rangers such as Kenyan international Jockins Atudo, Gerison Likono, Dunson Kago, Mercelus Ingosi and Dennis Mugaisi, among others.

However, it was the Communications Authority who grabbed an early lead through Emmanuel Mugaka in the 11th minute after beating two defenders before unleashing a low shot that beat custodian Sammy Okina between the posts.

The newly-crowned champions took barely seven minutes to level the terms through Jeremiah Wanjala who finished on Gerson Likono’s low cross inside the box.

Wanjala who was the darling of the fans completed his hat trick after adding to more goals in the 21st and 46th minutes which saw him finish the tournament as the top scorer with nine goals.

Hard-working attacking midfielder completed the rout and helps his team clinch the title after his long range effort hit the roof of the net Communications Authority responded through Brian Okeyo and Rodgers Omondi.

It was a tough match that we had prepared well but defenders made silly mistakes which costed us and denied us the title,” said Abdalla Juma, the Communications Authority coach.

His opposite number Sammy Omollo praised his players for winning the title which will serve as motivation to their colleagues Posta Rangers who feature in country’s top league.

Earlier in the third playoff match, defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) laboured to pip Kenya Airways Authority (KAA) 1-0.

The all-important goal that separated the two sides was scored in the 67th minute through Stephen Muya who also finished second top scorer in the tournament with three goals.