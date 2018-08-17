Kiambu crowned new Kicosca men’s basketball champs

Kiambu County who finished as runners-up in 2016, made an upward trend this year, beating all their opponents on their way to being crowned the new Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games Basketball Men’s Champions.

Facing Nakuru in a tough final, Kiambu won the first two quarters 08-07, 13-07 with hard-fighting Nakuru taking the third quarter 10-08 but a determined Kiambu side stood tough in the final quarter, winning it 11-05 to emerge new 2018 champions with a 40-29 final score. Bungoma finished third after beating Uasin Gishu 30-20 in the third/fourth playoff encounter. En-route to the finals, Kiambu knocked out Uasin Gishu 39-27 while Nakuru thrashed Bungoma 77-32.

In women’s category, Nairobi County once again proved unstoppable in basketball as they comfortably brushed aside Uasin Gishu 43-21 to retain their title.

Nairobi took the first 11-2 but relaxed allowing Uasin Gishu to crow back to win the second quarter 6-8 but rattled Nairobi responded strongly to win the remaining two quarters; 16-5 and 10-06 to seal off their victory. Machakos beat Bungoma 24-10 to win the playoff slot in third position. Nairobi stormed finals with a 56-20 semi-final win over Machakos, while Uasin Gishu saw off Bungoma 46-23 in the other semi-final.

“Nairobi was a very compact women’s team. They had five extremely talented players including tournament’s most valuable player Eunice Ouma while in men, Kiambu was more of a team as compared to Nakuru who lost solely on teamwork,” games basketball coordinator and Nyanchwa Boys basketball coach, who’s also the secretary Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Kisii County, Kepha Mogire told People Sports.

With Nairobi proving dominant in the games, coordinator Mogire advised other counties to set aside slots for sportsmen when they are recruiting their employees to make the games more competitive in the future.