Lack of legal frameworks threatens Big Four agenda

Milliam Murigi and Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Lack of a clear framework and guidelines for investors who want to build affordable housing projects might delay implementation of the State’s Big Four agenda on housing.

This was revealed during the official launch of a three-day Mahasibu Sacco Society Expo by the Sacco CEO Antony Gichia Kahoru. He said currently, developers are at a loss since there are no guidelines on government plans. “The Big Four agenda is a good economic blueprint but if not implemented properly, it might end up as a lost opportunity like previous development blueprints,” he noted.

Kahoru said despite a big percentage of developers showing interest when it comes to affordable housing projects, many of them are torn between their traditional projects and the State’s affordable homes projects. This is because it is proving difficult to get the required information when venturing into such projects and there is no one who is ready and willing to guide them on the way forward.

“The State should explain clearly the process investors need to take when venturing into such projects. Some incentives should also be given for such projects,” he added.

Kahoru urged the government to consider investing on one-stop shops for investors to fasten the process of land approval since this is another area which is putting potential investors off. “We go through too many processes to have all the documents required for land ownership. If this process and the duration is shortened, we will attract investors,” he said.

Director of Cooperatives Nairobi County, Dolphine Aremo urged cooperatives to collaborate with the government in providing funding so that Kenyans can purchase or invest on affordable housing. She, however, urged Kenyans to adopt to the culture of saving and avoid petty narratives that a salary is never enough for one to save.

Mhasibu Sacco chairman, Andrew Bulemi said as a way of promoting affordable housing, the institution is ready to channel some money to the housing pillar either directly or indirectly. “We are on projects that will cover every member of our Sacco, from a tenant to a owning a home,” said Bulemi.