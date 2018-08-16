Wiper leader Kalonzo urges Uhuru to stay focused in the fight

National Super Alliance leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain steadfast in the fight against graft calling on him to intervene in the sugar bribery allegations in parliament.

Odinga who supports calls for the formation of inquiry into the sugar report has announced a scheduled corruption awareness conference that will bring together relevant authorities and Kenyans to discuss way to tame the vice.

This comes at the wake of the ongoing condemnation of the national assembly over bribery allegations.