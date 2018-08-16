BIDCO Africa Ltd Chair Vimal Shah grilled by Lands Committee

Members of the parliamentary committee on land Thursday clashed while grilling businessman Vimal Shah one of the directors of the highly anticipated Tatu City after he was asked to respond to queries on tax evasion that allegedly cost the kenyan government close to 6 billion shillings.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny’s attempts to grill shah who was also responding to a petition accusing him of bringing in foreigners, as shareholders of Tatu City were met by heated protests from other members.

The members further later accused each other of having vested interests in the matter.