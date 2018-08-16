English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

BIDCO Africa Ltd Chair Vimal Shah grilled by Lands Committee

K24 Tv August 16, 2018
Members of the parliamentary committee on land Thursday clashed while grilling businessman Vimal Shah one of the directors of the highly anticipated Tatu City after he was asked to respond to queries on tax evasion that allegedly  cost the kenyan government close to 6 billion shillings.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny’s attempts to grill shah who was also responding to a petition accusing him of bringing in foreigners, as shareholders of Tatu City were met by heated protests from  other members.

The members further later accused each other of having vested interests in the matter.

