Alfayo Onyango and Chebet Korir put the spotlight on female acts taking the local entertainment scene by storm

In a highly male-dominated entertainment scene, ladies hardly get their heap of praise or due accolades. Queens such as Stella Mwangi, Muthoni Drummer Queen and Nazizi, have gone against the grain and thrived against all odds and turned into international stars.

When the music discussion is in session, flows, beats, rhythm, lyricism, style, prowess, delivery, confidence, bravado, tone, voice, originality and so many aspects, come into play besides just making good music. And thus, Spice cuts across Nairobi to present to you the new crop of girl power that is proving 2018 belongs to them.

Tori Rugutt

The sassy Kalenjin 21-year-old rapper has been preaching black excellence since she first broke into the local music domain. She has a vicious style with lava flows as her eclectic nature musically allows her to be diverse and rap on various tempos and variety beats.

Tori’s songs have African melodies and rhythms, and she liberally delivers entering many pockets, addressing various l issues as well as relatable topics that entertain just about anyone. Her enigma can match that of local rapper, Kantai, who is known for his notorious hiatus stints.

Tori’s appearances on Unkut The Cypher on KTN TV, hosted by Miss Ruby and DJ Final Kut, and her ties to rapper Khaligraph Jones as well as Huddah The Boss Chick evidently displayed on Instagram suggest that she is definitely about to blow up.

Bey-T

This 19-year-old Kenyan, Eritrian, US, Ethiopian native happens to be a flower blooming in Nairobi’s Kilimani area brewing that fresh urban contemporary energy the local rap fraternity needs.

Rap is known to be an aggressive sport, but Bey-T, only 19 is a calm bee waiting to sting anyone that tries to sway her from her message. Her records come with hope, as she sings/raps on down-tempo like beats in English raising awareness with her motivating phrases and catchy melodies.

She features in one of Kenya’s most promising hip-hop artistes’ video, TwennyEights’ DAMU, suggesting she could be in the right school of hustle as far as rap and hip-hop goes. Bey-T is yet to release a full-length project, but her 2018 singles Pronto, Your Loss and Lonely, show promise and good hope for young MCs.

Bom Bae

The Shrap Queen represents small town Madaraka in Nairobi and a huge part of emerging rap sub-genre Shrap (sheng, trap and pop music), which originated by the Alliance Domini Family (ADF).

She stands out being one of the very few female shrappers and has even managed to score early collaborations with artistes such as ADF’s K-Green and Langata’s Very Own Alfa Mars. Her style is upbeat as well as robust as her bouncy flow surfs on heavy trap beats. From hooks to verses, she tends to use her unorthodox style to be unpredictable and her track Karma, produced by Tana-P displayed her fire flow.

She proclaims her position in Kenyan music, continuing to bring the flavour and confidence the local music scene needs to be recognised. In June 2018, she released her first full-length project with upcoming Nairobi artiste Trippy Chippy called Levitate, that is proving to be one of the best projects by any female from 254 this year.

Vallerie Muthoni

It’s rare to find someone as sure of themselves as Valerie. Her latest release, Brown Sugar, encapsulates her powerful voice and sassy demeanour as she displays her lyrical prowess.

From the storytelling in her lyrics to her relation with the audience incorporating dance, dialogue, prose and energy through it all. She is a well-spoken and driven female who has a bright future ahead. Another noteworthy point is that she is a protégé of Muthoni Drummer Queen.

“Early in the year, Muthoni Drummer Queen called me about Africa Nouveau Festival. The call came a day before the event. I was asked to come through for a sound check, and knowing Muthoni was on the other side of thecall, I didn’t think twice.

We rehearsed an impromptu remix to her song Turn On The Lights, so I had a night to memorise everything. It was nerve-wrecking, but it came out perfectly. I’m happy with all the blessings that have come as a result,” shares Vallerie.

Rosa ‘the only’ Rosa

Rosalie Akinyi aka The Only Rosa, 23, is an established Afro pop/dancehall singer in the local music hub signed to Flag42. She has worked with Naiboi, Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, and even curtain-raised for Burna Boy while he was in the 254.

Her exotic outfits, unpredictable diversity, and top-notch rapping skills have seen her rise through the ranks in the entertainment world locally. Besides that, she knows how to bring a house down with her heart-grabbing performances, and gets endorsement deals with companies like DStv, proving she is a power player.

She has been recognised for being brave-hearted delving into difficult genres. “You need to get in the game with a certain focus — you need to know what you want; that’s how I’ve got this far,” she says.

Nadia Mukami

Nadia Mukami has enjoyed a breakthrough success this year with her excellent second single, African Lover and the fierce Si Rahisi, a song she says highlights the struggles of upcoming artistes.

The Afro contemporary beat pulses beneath her irresistible vocal work, which has set her on top of the entertainment map. If you can recall, her light began to shine when she started attending The Kenya National Theatre’s Poetry After Lunch (PAL), when she made her first appearance on Kipawa Show on Citizen TV.

She contested alongside other singers and she emerged the winner. She was also a Jenga Talanta finalist, an initiative founded by the Hon Racheal Shebesh.

Mumbi Kay

You can’t ignore Mumbi; from her trendy fashion pictures, bold attitude and voice. The USA-based Kenyan artiste recently released her extended play (EP), For The Culture, which features singles such as Intro and Soweto Good Enough. “My music is my diary. I want to collaborate with top local acts such as Khaligraph Jones, Steph Kapela, Xtatic and Camp Mulla,” she shares.