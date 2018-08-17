Uganda ‘imposes’ fishing levies

Henry Andanje and George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Kenyan fishermen are paying a Sh53,000 licence to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in order to access Lake Victoria, a beach official has claimed.

Felix Musee, chairman Omena beach in Budalang’i constituency, said the fishermen have been ordered to pay the money for each boat by UPDF officers.

Addressing the press in Budalang’i, Musee said UPDF started charging Kenyan fishermen the new fee last month.

He said Ugandan authorities invited officials of different beaches such as Remba in Nyanza region for a meeting at Lolwe Island, where they announced the charges.

“All fishermen officials were given a one-week ultimatum to pay the licence fee to be allowed to fish in Lake Victoria waters,” he said.

Musee said the Uganda security officers were going against the East African Community (EAC) laws and protocol, which is meant to enhance unity and cross-border trade among member states.

His sentiments were echoed by Omena beach secretary Omondi Ndeke, who said EAC is supposed to protect the interests of all citizens without discrimination.

Early this year, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni assured Kenyan fishermen that they would not be harassed by his soldiers while fishing in Lake Victoria if they use the recommended fishing gear.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has lamented that the fishermen are being forced to eat raw fish when they are arrested by Ugandan policemen.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay Town fish market risks being shut down due to poor sanitation.

Area Public Health officer Josiah Bosire yesterday accused traders of displaying fish on bare ground against an earlier warning on the same. He said the trend poses a health risk.