Maraga picks judges for port control case

Chief Justice David Maraga has constituted a five-judge Bench to hear a case seeking to have the county government take over the management of the Mombasa Port.

The judges are Justice Lydia Achode, Joel Ngugi, Pauline Nyamweya, Eric Ogola and Anthony Mrima. Achode will be the presiding judge.

Three Mombasa residents, William Odhiambo, Asha Mashaka and Gerald Lewa, have listed the Attorney General, Transport Cabinet secretary, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways Corporation as the respondents. Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) and civil rights activist Maina Kiai are enjoined in the case as interested parties.

The trio argue in their affidavits that under the Constitution, Mombasa County government is vested with power under the Fourth Schedule to manage county transport including harbours, excluding the regulation of international and national shipping and matters related thereto.

The petitioners said there is need for a local body to be established under the county government to oversee the operational functions of the port while the national government remains in control of coordination and regulation of the port.

They stated that the establishment of the Inland Container Terminal (ICD) in Nairobi, transferred activities such as freight and cargo handling, clearing and forwarding, warehousing and cargo trucking to the City, as a result many residents have lost jobs.