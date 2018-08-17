There is more to paint than colour, texture

Kamlesh Shah

Is there a big deal with the paint you choose to use other than your colour and texture preferences? Is there more to paint than how it looks and feels? Well, chances are in the times we live in, you’re already aware there is. But on the off chance that you don’t, let me elaborate why there is.

The “big deal” lies in the chemical composition of the paint or coating you choose to use. Some traditional ingredients and formulae used in paint and coatings have been shown to have a negative effect on the surrounding environment. But if you are tired of being bombarded with reminders of our choices and their impact on the dire state of the environment, this should still interest you since the paint you use also can have a direct impact on your health!

Why, you ask? Well, to sum it up in three words —Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC). These are chemicals with a high vapour pressure. All this means is that these chemicals have a low boiling point and therefore will evaporate (emitting gases) at low (even room) temperature.

Paints and coatings contain additives and compounds with high vapour pressure. One example is benzene. It is often used as a solvent in paints, glues, mothballs, and other household cleaning products. Exposure to benzene is speculated to cause cancer, but also linked to liver and kidney failure, and damage to the nervous system; brain included.

Irritation in the throat, nose, conjunctiva are some symptoms of exposure to VOCs, which also trigger allergic reactions in the skin, laboured breathing (dyspnea), nausea, vomiting (emesis), nose-bleeding (epistaxis), dizziness, and fatigue. The symptoms I’ve listed are only some of them.

So what are your options when choosing paints? Well, for starters you can buy paints with low-VOCs. You can also find paints with additives different to the traditional formulae used in paints and coatings. If you are discouraged by fear of not being able to find such options, there’s no need to be. These options are more available in the market than you may think.

Over the last decade, consumers have increasingly become more aware and conscious to the effects on health and the environment, this added to the ever tightening regulations of governments and international forums around the world, has fuelled the race for manufacturers to deliver safer, greener and healthier products.

Another innovation is zero-VOC paint. But there is no such thing as zero-VOC paint. But the competition to produce safer products has pushed a lot of manufacturers to achieve significantly lower levels of VOCs in their products than the standards defined in low-VOC.

Zero-VOC paints have less than five grammes of VOC per litre of paint. One last innovation we can look at is on the front of additives. Additives in paints and coatings do not take up a significant portion in paints and coatings (0.5–5.0 wt. per cent). However, they do affect the chemical and visual properties of the paints critically.

They do everything from affecting their opacity/translucency, and texture, to colours and pigmentation. Research and development have also been poured into this front to facilitate eco-friendlier and healthier outcomes to be made available to the market. —The writer the managing director, Basco Paints