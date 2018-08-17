Don’t relent on matatu regulation within CBD

Somebody either grew cold feet or is hopefully strategising to implement an order which, beginning last week, was supposed to limit the number of public service vehicles accessing Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The declaration did not surprise. Similar previous attempts bore no fruit. Former governor Evans Kidero made several such pronouncements, even revoking parking licences within the CBD for PSVs. This as commuter transport within the city centre degenerates into a nightmare. And replicating the declarations of intent, Governor Mike Sonko has made similar pledges. Needless to say, so far, he has failed to walk the talk.

Nobody downplays the complexity of the prevailing archaic and anarchic system given their reinforcement by time amid inadequate compliance and enforcement mechanisms. But something ultimately will have to give. So public transport stakeholders have to accept that a different strategy and mode of operation for City transport is urgently needed, otherwise the metropolis will grind to a halt under the weight of its decrepit and dysfunctional systems.

The Nairobi regeneration initiative must spearhead boosting mobility and accessibility within CBD. The traffic gridlock caused by the current arrangement is untenable and too costly. Nothing in the way County and National governments are tackling the immediate commuting headache appear tailored to meet the infrastructural, demographic and other challenges.

First, the individual ownership and sacco business management model virtually outside the Traffic Act has failed. The sector which today employs tens of thousands of youths and with over Sh600 million daily turnover can no longer afford to operate like it has done for the past 45 years. It must embrace accountability, responsibility and order. PSV operations must be rationalised and streamlined.

No modern metropolis with over four million people operates without scheduled commuter transport system. Nairobi cannot be the exception. Circumvention of regulations must stop. Multisectoral and multi-agency teams must intervene and revive matatu termini like Muthurwa—meant for PSVs plying Eastlands routes. Westlands, Ngara and Mwariro termini should be expanded to meet current needs.

The momentum to do the right thing tends to evaporate whenever considerations of political stock set in, fortunately we are witnessing a new season and resolve to do the right thing the costs notwithstanding.