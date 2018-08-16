English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Devastated woman whose house was demolished ponders next move
The ongoing demolition of buildings said to be on riparian land and way leaves is casting a dark cloud over the lives of scores of building owners whose structures have been brought down.
A visit to Petronila Bulinda, only a day after her two storied building was demolished in Dandora estate for allegedly encroaching on Kenya Railways land reveals a desperate state of shattered lives who believe their future has been destroyed.