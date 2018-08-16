English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Devastated woman whose house was demolished ponders next move

K24 Tv August 16, 2018
2,446 Less than a minute

The ongoing demolition of buildings said to be on riparian land and way leaves is casting a dark cloud over the lives of scores of building owners whose structures have been brought down.

A  visit to Petronila Bulinda, only a day after her two storied building was demolished in Dandora estate for allegedly encroaching on Kenya Railways land reveals  a desperate state of shattered lives who believe their future has been destroyed.

Show More

Related Articles

August 16, 2018
2,423

KNUT welcomes Uhuru’s directive on controversial policy

August 16, 2018
2,422

Unsung Heroes: Focus on a Security Guard who runs a children’s home

August 16, 2018
2,429

Ugenya MP Chris Karan loses appeal nullifying his poll win

August 16, 2018
2,443

Wiper leader Kalonzo urges Uhuru to stay focused in the fight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.