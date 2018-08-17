FeaturesPeople Daily

Jimmi Gathu and wife Cathy celebrate 20 years wedding anniversary

Betty Muindi August 17, 2018
2,401 Less than a minute
Jimmi Gathu and wife Cathy.

In a romantic Instagram photo collage with his wife and a caption, ‘My ride or die Chick, 20 years strong’ were just the right amount of awesomeness to capture Jimmy Gathu’s relationship in a few words.

The former TV personality and his wife are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. This is just one year after Gathu walked his daughter down the aisle. The ever youthful and bubbly Jimmy is a grandfather of two— a four-year-old and a three month old.

Show More

Related Articles

August 17, 2018
2,432

Investors ask KTDA to stop ‘exploiting’ farmers

August 17, 2018
2,428

Big three banks rake in Sh30b in half-year profits

August 17, 2018
2,438

TSC to review delocalisation, performance policies

August 17, 2018
2,437

Tenants told to vacate Taj Mall ahead of demolition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.