Jimmi Gathu and wife Cathy celebrate 20 years wedding anniversary

In a romantic Instagram photo collage with his wife and a caption, ‘My ride or die Chick, 20 years strong’ were just the right amount of awesomeness to capture Jimmy Gathu’s relationship in a few words.

The former TV personality and his wife are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. This is just one year after Gathu walked his daughter down the aisle. The ever youthful and bubbly Jimmy is a grandfather of two— a four-year-old and a three month old.