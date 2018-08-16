10 out of 21people record statements at DCI Narok over Mau land tussle 

Ten people including group ranch officials and surveyors have presented themselves at the Directorate Of Criminal Investigations in Narok county to record statements on how the Mau forest land was sold to members of the public.

This comes a day after Narok county commissioner George Natembeya called on 21 officials said to be entangled in the sale of land to members of the public at Seira Leon, Kass fm and Ngoben areas of Maasai Mau forest.