English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

10 out of 21people record statements at DCI Narok over Mau land tussle 

K24 Tv August 16, 2018
2,456 Less than a minute

 Ten people including group ranch officials and surveyors have presented themselves at the Directorate Of Criminal Investigations in Narok county to record statements on how the Mau forest land was sold to members of the public.

This comes a day after Narok county commissioner George Natembeya called on 21 officials said to be entangled in the sale of land to members of the public at Seira Leon, Kass fm and Ngoben areas of Maasai Mau forest.

Show More

Related Articles

August 16, 2018
2,463

Machakos Court orders mental examination on man accused of killing nephew

August 16, 2018
2,460

600 victims of Isiolo Market fire receive iron sheets to reconstruct stalls

August 16, 2018
2,494

Over 2,000 pupils of Kiserian Primary in Kajiado benefit from modern toilets

August 16, 2018
2,456

Samburu peace walk : 300 children stage demos to protest lack of cohesiveness in the region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.