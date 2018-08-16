English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
600 victims of Isiolo Market fire receive iron sheets to reconstruct stalls
At least 600 victims of the Isiolo market fire that consumed all their wares a year ago, have finally received the iron sheets promised to them by the then devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri when he visited to condole with them after the tragedy.
The victims have however lamented that the sheets are not enough as they received only 2,500 pieces, whereas kiunjuri had promised 3,000 pieces.