Sanity test for man accused of killing nephew.

The High Court in Machakos has ordered for a mental examination of Evans Kasyoki, who is accused of killing his nephew Eric Makau to benefit from a Sh9 million life insurance claim.

Deputy Registrar RN Kenei ordered that the accused be escorted to Mathare Hospital for mental examination before taking plea.

Kasyoki will be detained at Machakos GK Prison until September 17, when the case will be mentioned.

He was arrested in Kasarani on Tuesday following an expose by local television station. He was taken to Kangundo Police Station before being transferred to Machakos.

While filing a petition that the accused be released on bail, his lawyer Victor Kariuki argued that Kasyoki had been in contact with the police since 2014 when the alleged murder occurred and was, therefore, not a flight risk.

“The accused has been in contact with investigating agents. This offence allegedly occurred in March 2014 and since that time the accused has been in formal employment and has not changed his mobile contact,” said Kariuki, adding that the accused had been given a cash bail of Sh50,000 and an inquiry file had been opened at Kangundo Police Station. Kasyoki was supposed to report to the station on August 22 for further directions but the case took a different turn when a relative of the accused brought it to the limelight.

“A relative of the accused contacted him and asked to meet him on Kenyatta Avenue. When she met him she started screaming attracting the attention of the public who wanted to lynch him,” the lawyer told the court. The prosecution, however, opposed the application for bail.