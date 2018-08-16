Our humanism lost in race for social media hits

Sabina Akoth

Domestic-related violence is fast becoming a phenomenon. Not a week passes before the public is treated to news of a man, woman or child who has been brutalised by someone who owes them a duty of care.

Just a few weeks ago, social media was abuzz with images of a woman being clobbered by her husband on allegations that she was fraternising with another man. Shortly after, a young woman was seen kicking and tossing a middle-aged man for failing to pay a Sh200 bar bill.

Mainstream media has also reported a case of man who has been arraigned in court for sodomising tens of young boys in his care.

Social media have, to a large extent, played a positive role in unearthing these incidents. Many are in fact inquiring whether the many cases we are hearing about are as a result of our increased brutality or whether our hidden misdeeds are now being brought to light much easier and faster than before through social media.

Indeed, social media are changing law enforcement and enabling the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators. But other paradigms have also arisen. For example, what are the ethics of watching and sharing videos depicting brutality to others? What are the ethics of bearing witness? In particular, do we intervene for the victims before, during or after we take videos of their violation?

In two of the cases cited above, the individuals capturing the ordeals stood watch all through the incidents even navigating their way around the crime scene to get better views.

CCTV footage has also shown people being mugged in broad daylight in the streets with little to no intervention from fellow citizens. The CCTV footage often find their way to social media and are shared widely with anyone who cares to watch.

This is not a preserve of our local community though. In Uganda, a video went viral on social media of an old man who was sexually abusing a three-year-old. The person capturing the horrible crime apparently watched and waited patiently until the man finished his vile act and proceeded to post the recording on social media.

Sociologists and psychologists have tried to explain this new breed of insanity. They say new technology and social media have made it possible to view violence from all over the world, but with negative effects.

Many of us want to know what is going on around us and often risk watching these disturbing footage. In the race for social media popularity, we also want to be the first to break news and get as many likes and followers as possible. We see anything and everything as having news value regardless of how unfortunate it may be.

The most disturbing thought, however, is that we could have lost our humanity and become too individualistic for our communal good. How then do we bridge citizen journalism and humanism within the context of law enforcement?

In 2016, Paul Pelton was in the United States sentenced to 30 days in jail for vehicle trespass and disorderly conduct. He was arrested for filming the aftermath of a fatal car crash in Lorain, Ohio and attempting to sell the footage to “willing media houses”.

He later posted the video on social media showing the bleeding and dying passengers. While this instance adorns a legal perspective, other institutions have chosen to take the altruistic path and given awards to brave bystanders who have sought help for victims before taking pictures.

After receiving his 2015 Humanitarian award from the National Press Photographers Association, Miami, US, photojournalist Al Diaz stated: “In this kind of situation, you have to be a humanitarian first then go to your journalism”.

—The writer comments on development issues