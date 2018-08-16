Gor skipper Shakava optimistic ahead of Confed Cup match

Gor Mahia captain Haroun Shakava has expressed optimism of the team going past Rwanda’s Rayon Sport in the penultimate CAF Confederation group stage match in Kasarani on Sunday to navigate through to the quarter final of the money-spinning competition.

But first they have to deal with a league match against an unpredictable Chemelil Sugar at the Afraha Stadium this afternoon, a match where coach Dylan Kerr is likely to rest most of his first team players as he plots for Rayon.

Shakava noted that if they can build on the confidence they have cultivated after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 in a midweek match, they have no problems easing past the Rwandese side en-route to the last eight.

“The win against Homeboyz served as a morale boost and as captain, I’m glad with the fighting spirit that was exhibited during the match. As I said before, the initial loss at the hands of Bandari was a mere blip as we learned from our mistakes and ultimately made amends. Now the focus is on the Rayon match and there is no looking back,” said Shakava.

Kerr fielded a squad largely made of players who graced the bench and they did not disappoint, among them Kevin Omondi and Francis Mustafa who accounted for two of the three goals that sunk Homeboyz on Monday.

Gor, who lead group D of the group stage, will be hoping to finish the job against Rayon who held them 1-1 in the first leg match at Nyamierambo Stadium in Kigali in early May.

The last time Gor and Rayon met was in the preliminaries of the Cecafa/Kagame Cup in Dar-Salaam, Tanzania on June 30 with K’Ogalo throwing away a two-goal lead to be restricted to a 2-2 draw.

In the meantime, Rayon will play Gor without the services of midfielder Yannick Mukunzi, goalkeeper Kassim Nzayisenga and striker Christ Mbondi who are suspended by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to Rwanda daily publication New Times, the heavy sanctions came after the club was found guilty of violating the CAF Disciplinary Code and Statutes during the return-leg clash against USM Alger in Algeria, in a Group B fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup a fortnight ago.

The jury of disciplinary committee in CAF, fined Rayon Sports to pay Sh 1 million ($10,000) for Mukunzi, Sh 500, 000 ($5,000) for Mbondi and another Sh 500, 000 ($5,000) for goalie Ndayisenga for what CAF described as “regrettable behaviour” during their 1-all draw with USM Alger in Algeria.

According to statement from the continental football governing body, Rayon have to pay the fines within 60 days. In February this year, CAF also slapped Rayon Sports a Sh 1.5m ($15,000) fine and a two-year ban from football activities to four of the club officials.