Coach Munala confident Malkia Strikers will conquer world

Seasoned setters Janet Wanja and Jane Wacu headline the final Malkia Strikers squad announced by the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) technical bench on Tuesday evening for the World Championship set for Japan next month.

Also joining the duo in the 14-member squad are skipper Mercy Moim, Violet Makuto, Triza Atuka, and Agripina Kundu.

Middle blocker Lorine Chebet and left attacker Sharon Chepchumba who both featured for Kwanthanze Secondary School in last year’s East African School Championship, are the new faces in the Japheth Munala coached side.

Another debutant for the global fiesta is Kenya Prisons Emmaculate Chemtai, whose splendid performance in the African championship last year in Cameroon earned her a place in the team.

However, there was no room for the under-23 fast- rising duo of Veronica Tanui and Kwanthanze High School alumna Yvonne Wavinya, with another budding star Joy Luseneka also trimmed out.

Speaking to the People Daily Sports at the Kasarani Indoor arena after unveiling his final squad, head coach Japheth Munala said the young team is ready to conquer the world.

“My squad has many young players who are fresh and I think they will do good business and win in Japan, I had to mix the young talent and experienced ones to ensure there is vitality and continuity,’’ said Munala.

Munala, who doubles up as the Kenya Pipeline tactician, is however cautious of the threat posed by champions Brazil and Serbia.

“We are in the same pool with champions Brazil and they are among our toughest opponents. Although I respect them, We don’t fear them as a team. I have selected the best squad and we are raring to go,” an optimistic Munala said.

Malkia are pooled in group D alongside Brazil, Serbia, Kazakhstan and Puerto Rico.

The team jets out on September 18 for the competition which is set to serve off from September 29 to October 30 in Japan’s capital Tokyo.