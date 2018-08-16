Motego leads hosts Kisii over Mombasa in Kicosca

Gibo Zachary

@PeopleSport11

Hosts Kisii county football team and holders Machakos county are through to the quarter-finals after convincingly beat their opponents in the round of 16 in very competitive knockout matches played yesterday.

Kisii saw off Mombasa 3-1. Daniel Ratemo gave Kisii the first goal before Mombasa equalised but Ratemo restored Kisii’s lead, scoring his second goal to go into the breather heads high and on resumption, Albert Likavo Adoli sealed Kisii’s quarter-final slot with the third goal through a penalty.

“The team now is at the peak. All departments are working and I can only look forward to meet any team. We are ready, “ confident Kisii coach Henry Motego told People Sports.

But his Mombasa counterpart coach Omar Karama aka America lamented favouritism saying the officiating was not fair especially after awarding Kisii a penalty that completely killed his team’s morale. “This is a competition between county workers and we want fairness.

Let’s win clean. This is a competition and not meant to award hosts and if this is the trend then, it means when we’re the host, we’ll definitely win the competition no matter how bad we will play,” disappointed Mombasa coach Omar Karama lamented.

Defending champions Machakos also qualified after beating Nandi 3-0 and will face Kiambu who edged out Busia 3-2 in an entertaining encounter. Bungoma will face Meru in the third quarter-final with high scoring Trans Nzoia set to meet Nakuru in the fourth and final quarter-final.

In basketball women, defending champions Nairobi hammered Machakos 56-20 in the semifinal to book a final slot while, Uasin Gishu joined them in the finals after thrashing Bungoma 46-23 in the other semi-final. Nairobi will, therefore, meet Uasin Gishu in the finals today at Cardinal Otunga High School as they seek to retain their women’s title.