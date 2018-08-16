CS Keter calls on established athletes to guide upstart

Cabinet Secretary for Energy Charles Keter has asked prominent athletes to assist budding ones to develop interest in athletics.

Keter said there is need for the track stars to even urge young children to have interests not only in athletics but other sports and subsequent nurturing of talents in a bid to take sports to the next level.

Speaking in Konoin Constituency, Bomet County, Keter said the prominent athletes should even go to schools and villages to inspire the youngsters to have interest in the event and other sports.

“The track stars should be on the forefront in inspiring young children to have interest in athletics and other events or disciplines. After talents have been identified, they should be nurtured to be successful sportsmen and women in future,” Keter added.

He stated that Kenya is well-known in athletics and this should be maintained by encouraging others to love the sports. He said if the is upped the country will be in a position to bag more medals in international athletic meetings.

“As a country we are very proud of our athletes for having flown the Kenyan flag high in international meetings and therefore, we want to keep the fire burning by encouraging budding ones to love the athletics and other sports,” Keter said.

He called on the track stars to give hope budding athletes and encourage them to trained hard and be patient and to stop other issues that might deal a blow to the nascent careers.

Keter the national government was always ready to support and motivate athletes so as for them to excel in their careers.