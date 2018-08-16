National champions Kakamega rip apart Kirambi

Special Correspondent @PeopleSports11

National secondary school football boys champions Kakamega High have stormed into the semi-finals at the ongoing Brookisde East Africa Secondary School Games in Musanze Rwanda with one match to spare at the preliminaries against CIP Muhanga of Rwanda today.

The Green Commandos started off on a winning note, subjecting BS Kimanya from Uganda to a 3-0 beating in their opening match of the championships before edging out College Kirambi of Rwanda 3-0 in their second match yesterday.

Kakamega will be hoping to better their last year’s performance in Uganda that saw them finish third, the best result they have ever posted in the tournament. Coach Brendan Mwinamo boasts is a relatively stronger side than his last year’s squad putting in mind the team enlists in the FKF National Super League.

Meanwhile, debutants Kenya’s Olbosat were treated to a rude welcome in the championships by Uganda’s heavyweights Buddo SS who stunned the former 10-1 in their second match yesterday.

Olbosat who were the surprise package at the national championships failed to impress in their first encounter in which they narrowly lost 1-0 to LDK of Rwanda. The two losses in a row rendered their hopes of advancing to the next round remote but would go back home with plenty of lessons to learn.

In volleyball girls’ Kenya will have to let go of one of its representatives at the semis after preliminary results spelled an all

Kenya semi-final, pitting Champions Kwanthanze against Cheptil. The same fate has also befallen Rwanda with the winner in the all Kenyan duel set to face either the 2015 winners GS Indagaburezi or IPRC Kigali at the finals depending on who wins the second semifinal.

Kwanthanze, who are gunning for a fourth title, finished top of Pool A after three wins out of three, while Cheptil were placed second in Pool B behind top-placed Indagaburezi.

“We want to be champions and that means beating the best. Kwanthanze are very experienced and a good side but we believe we can stop them,” the coach said yesterday. She will rely on Caroline Jeruto, who is the side’s most experienced player, to rise to the occasion against Kwanthanze.

Kwanthanze are favourite ahead of the showdown against Cheptil having overpowered them during nationals which gives coach Justin Justine Kigwari hopes of qualifying for Saturday’s final in their quest to retain the title.

“We have to give our best and be better than we have being since the competition started. We still have tougher matches to play but I am confident my charges will be equal to the challenge any tie,” Kigwari exuded confidence.